Michael Goodwin: Barr eats Nadler's lunch during testimony

He came, he saw, he ate his lunch. Bill Barr, who was denied a lunch break, partied instead of a group of Democratic fans.

Another hearing in Congress, another Democratic disaster. They planned a public hanging of the attorney general and spent weeks building their scaffolding. He is corrupt, a liar, a trickster, they and their maids assured us of the media, and the House Judiciary Committee will reveal everything.

"THE FIVE" RESPONDS TO THE AUDIENCE

Two obstacles quickly became apparent. The first is that the Democrats were led by Rep. Jerry Nadler, whose rage is second only to his misfortune.

The start was delayed because Nadler had a minor car accident. It was obviously an omen, but Nadler doesn't take clues, so he lunged forward in a head-on collision with a top heavyweight opponent in every way.

Nadler specializes in fraud and demands that former special adviser Robert Mueller testify a year ago, only to see the collapse of Russia, Russia, and Russia hysteria on national television. Then Nadler, who held a grudge for life against President Trump, did such a terrible job at Ukraine's first impeachment hearings that President Nancy Pelosi demoted him and handed the task over to Representative Adam Schiff.

However, Nadler learns slowly and was there on Tuesday, opening the attack on the GA with a statement that was a racket of lies, fake news, and defamatory attacks on the police, Barr, and Trump. He was so over the top, so factless and unsupported, that he had zero chance of setting the stage for meaningful questioning.

Furthermore, honest questioning was not the intention. Pelosi's house only kills characters.

Recently caught on camera calling Antifa's violence in Portland a "myth," Nadler echoed the gist of it. He said Barr had "endangered Americans and violated their constitutional rights by flooding federal law enforcement on the streets of American cities… To forcefully and unconstitutionally suppress dissent."

Therefore, hundreds of masked masks with pistols, knives, Molotov cocktails, commercial-grade fireworks, lasers, and tasers to attack federal agents on federal properties are now called "dissent." It is understood.

