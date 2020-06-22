Michael Goodwin: Cuomo Nursing Home Mistakes – This Is His Ruthless Answer

There's an old saying that if you don't honk your own horn, there will be no music. Governor Andrew Cuomo is obviously a believer, having ended his streak of 111 daily coronavirus sessions with yet another burst of praise for himself.

ANDREW McCARTHY: TRUMP SUPREME COURT LIST: WILL THE 2016 BATTLE PLAN WORK THIS YEAR?

From March 2 to Friday, he participated in marathon appearances that increased his political ratings. At first, it garnered incredible 87 percent approval in the state, and an April poll found that 56 percent of national Democrats wanted to get rid of Joe Biden and make Cuomo the presidential candidate.

That support reflected how skillfully the governor performed on camera. He seemed to be in control of the facts and used large charts to demonstrate the flow of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. He repeated the federal mantra of "flattening the curve" to justify his historic closure of New York.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION BULLETIN

As time went on, Cuomo became personal and used his mother, his three daughters, his CNN anchor brother, his late father, and others as accessories. The off-topic detours, which included his method of cooking dumplings, became oddly forgiving, but still drew him to so-called "cuomosexual" viewers.

But there is another old saying that also applies here: appearances can be misleading. In this case, it was certainly because the off-camera reality is that Cuomo's handling of the pandemic response was disastrous without measure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thousands of New York elders probably died from their mistakes, but they refuse to acknowledge a single mistake to bereaved families.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING MICHAEL GOODWIN'S COLUMN ON THE NEW YORK POST

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY MICHAEL GOODWIN