Michael Goodwin: Governor Cuomo, New York Nursing Home Deaths Are You, Not Someone Else

Another day, another scapegoat. Or two.

For months, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been desperate to find someone to blame for the carnage at a nursing home that he helped cause. The list of those he blamed was blasphemous: it started with God. It was ridiculous when he later pointed to President Trump and the New York Post.

Their latest offer is simply outrageous. Cuomo has the gall to blame bereaved relatives and heroic staff in nursing homes, accusing them of infecting and murdering the 12,000 elderly and defenseless residents.

Despair is no excuse. This is shameless on stilts. And it is cruelly cruel to blame the victims.

The outrageous claims came in a report released by the state Health Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, along with hospital administrators. Conveniently, the report they prepared releases everyone from any responsibility. What a coincidence!

Cover-ups have no more gall. Or less credible.

The fact is that Zucker wrote, with obvious hospital support, the March 25 order that requires all nursing homes to bring people infected with the coronavirus. Ultimately, it resulted in 6,326 sick patients transferred from hospitals to nursing homes between March 25 and May 8.

Homes and other long-term care facilities received no warnings, advice or help to prepare to receive these patients. There were no inspections to find out if the facility had space and personnel to separate COVID patients from long-term residents, most of whom were especially vulnerable to the virus.

The order was so flawed that it even prevented facilities from asking if the people transferred had tested positive for the virus. All of these lawsuits are contrary to federal recommendations and requirements.

Many, if not most, nursing home staff had insufficient or inferior protective equipment, which is almost certain why many of the workers became infected. Later, when the state began shipping some equipment, it always included body bags.

However, Cuomo said Tuesday that "it is that the staff became infected, they came to work and brought the infection." Your only basis for making that claim is the hope that it will take away the heat.

Depending on the timing of outbreaks in nursing homes, infections are much more likely to travel in the opposite direction: Many staff members were infected on the job and then spread the disease to their families and neighbors.

Cuomo also tried to clarify by saying that family members and other visitors were not prohibited from entering nursing homes until March 13, a suggestion that families imported the disease. Again, there is no evidence, no contact tracing, just a selfish claim.

While there may have been isolated cases of infected and asymptomatic visitors, the fact is that the nearly 600 facilities involved did not have a significant number of coronavirus cases and deaths until the days and weeks after the March 25 order. Some had zero cases until then.

The insistence that the order played no role will not be washed away. On the one hand, Cuomo's office claims that the Zucker report was "peer-reviewed," but only by organizations that are interested in its findings.

On the other hand, in addition to The Post, which first recognized the lethality of the order, many other media have independently confirmed the consequences. In this case, that's a worthwhile peer review.

In fact, it became so obvious that the March 25 order was a fatal mistake that Cuomo effectively rescinded it on May 10. Then, with a quick turn and the screeching of gears, he set off on an outsized search for scapegoats.

And it hasn't stopped. Some days there is more than one. Trump is a frequent target, and Cuomo recently said that the president "makes up facts, makes up science."

He also accused the president of "denying the problem" and added: "It is facilitating the virus, it is enabling the virus."

If that sounds familiar, it's because many people say the exact same thing about Cuomo.

However, I still believe that the governor can and should do the right thing and stop trying to shirk responsibility. His refusal to accept the reality of what he did has added to the pain of thousands of families who lost their parents, their grandparents, their brothers, without the opportunity to visit and say goodbye.

Many families say that, at the height of the pandemic attack, they were not even able to contact anyone at the facility to obtain information. Her only contact would come later, with a call from a harassed nurse or administrator saying her relative had passed away.

Then came the complex complexities of arranging funerals and obtaining accurate death certificates, all of which added to his anguish.

The stories are heartbreaking, but Cuomo has never heard them. To my knowledge, he has not responded to a single one of the numerous phone calls or letters that family members sent him, seeking answers. Nor has he made any effort to even hold virtual meetings with those whose pain knows no bounds.

This is not leadership. This is cowardice.

