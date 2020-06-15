Michael Goodwin: Trump and Hillary: finally, something in common and not good news for him

Trump Land is not a happy place. With the nation deeply disturbed and polls headed south, the first shots are fired in a Republican shooting in a lifeboat.

There is a movement underway to start the campaign manager as experts tell Ebony Bowden of The Post that Brad Parscale is not up to the job. "There is no strategy, there are no messages," one complained.

Critics cite Parscale's inexperience and oversized habit of living, with a $ 2.4 million beachfront mansion in Florida, a $ 400,000 boat and a Ferrari.

Some point to the growing staff and compare it to Hillary Clinton's hidden campaign in 2016, which was unable to go out of its own way and refused to try to win working class voters.

If anything can get Trump's attention, saying that his team is like Clinton's should. But it is also true that the gripers are dancing around the elephant in the room.

Finally, managers and staff do not win or lose campaigns. The candidates do it. And that includes the acting president.

