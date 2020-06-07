Michael Irvin says Dak Prescott has been underpaid, the Cowboys & # 39; still owe him late payment & # 39;

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin says the Dallas Cowboys must pay quarterback Dak Prescott more than he is getting now.

Irvin, who was part of the Cowboys dynasties in the early 1990s, said he thought the team has been underpaying its excellent quarterback since Prescott entered the league four years ago.

Irvin said the Cowboys needed to pay him more than the current fee for a franchise quarterback to make up for how poorly he has been so far in his career.

Dak was not great, but perfect. Not necessarily in wins and losses, of course. But, I'm talking about the person he has been, "Irvin said through The Dallas Morning News.

“The type of investment you want to make, the type of person you say‘ yes, we hit it with this guy. We caught him in the fourth round. "You stole four years, so whatever he receives he deserves because you still owe him the late payment."

In four NFL seasons, Prescott has earned less than $ 5 million in total.

However, this year he plans to earn $ 31.4 million on the franchise tag if he and the Cowboys can't reach a long-term deal.