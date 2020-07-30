Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand donate $ 2.5 million to combat suppression of black voters

The pledge is part of a 10-year, $ 100 million pledge that Jordan and the Jordan brand announced on June 5 to "impact the fight against systemic racism." The promise focuses on three areas: social justice, economic justice, and education and awareness.
"We know it will take time to create the change we want to see, but we are working quickly to take steps to make the voice of the Black Community heard."
The organizations were chosen based on their ability to create immediate impact and to "support reform practices that drive real change in the black community," the statement said.
"The $ 100 million commitment was just the beginning," said Jordan Brand President Craig Williams. "We are moving from commitment to action. Our initial partners can directly affect the social and political well-being of the black community. We will have a disciplined approach to social justice, economic justice and education, as the most effective ways for us to eliminate the systemic racism that remains in society. "
The statement says the three organizations will focus on the cities and states where blacks are, relative to their share of the general population, underrepresented in the voter registry and the number of voters.