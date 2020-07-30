Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand donate $ 2.5 million to combat suppression of black voters

One million dollars is being donated to the NAACP Inc. Legal Defense and Education Fund and $ 1 million to the Movement of Persons and Families formerly incarcerated and convicted. The Black Voters Matter organization will receive $ 500,000, according to a statement from the Jordan brand.

The pledge is part of a 10-year, $ 100 million pledge that Jordan and the Jordan brand announced on June 5 to "impact the fight against systemic racism." The promise focuses on three areas: social justice, economic justice, and education and awareness.

"We understand that one of the main ways we can change systemic racism is at the ballot box." Jordan said in a statement

"We know it will take time to create the change we want to see, but we are working quickly to take steps to make the voice of the Black Community heard."