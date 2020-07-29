Michael Jordan Announces First Donations to Address "Long History of Oppression Against African Americans"

Michael Jordan said Wednesday he was "all in" when it comes to giving back to the black community.

Jordan and Jordan Brand announced to partners that they will receive funds as part of the company's commitment to give $ 100 million over the next 10 years to the black community. Jordan Brand donated $ 1 million to the NAACP Inc. Legal Defense and Education Fund and the Movement of Formerly Incarcerated and Convicted Persons and Families and $ 500,000 to Black Votes Matter.

FLASHBACK: MICHAEL JORDAN EXPLAINS WHY HE IS TAKING SUPPORT ON SOCIAL JUSTICE ISSUES NOW: "THIS IS A POINT OF ADVICE"

"I fully agree with Jordan Brand, the Jordan family and our partners, who share a commitment to address the historical inequality that continues to plague black communities in the United States," the NBA legend said in a statement. “There is a long history of oppression against African Americans that prevents us from fully participating in American society. We understand that one of the main ways we can change systemic racism is at the ballot box. We know it will take time to create the change we want to see, but we are working quickly to take steps to make the voice of the black community heard. "

Jordan remained remarkably quiet about social justice issues during his game days, but his voice seemed to grow louder following the death of George Floyd, who was implicated by the police.

Jordan announced the $ 100 million pledge in June and then told the Charlotte Observer that now was the time to make a change.

"We have found racism to be acceptable in certain circles," he told the newspaper. "We have to understand at a young age (that cannot be tolerated). Education is such an important part of social change."

NUGGETS & # 39; MICHAEL PORTER JR: THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS USED FOR & # 39; BIGGEST AGENDA & # 39;, & # 39; POPULATION CONTROL & # 39;

He added: “We have been defeated (as African Americans) for so many years. It sucks your soul. You can no longer accept it. This is a turning point. We need to stand up. We have to be better as a society with respect to race. "

Jordan was also asked what has to happen for people to change their racist behaviors.

"Face your demons. Hold out a hand. Understand inequalities. Sure, it's about negotiating to improve surveillance, but it's more. We have found racism to be acceptable in certain circles, ”he told the Charlotte Observer.

In the days after Floyd's death, Jordan supported the call to end systematic racism.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"I am deeply saddened, really hurt and just angry," he said. “I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage, and frustration. I am with those who are calling for entrenched racism and violence against people of color in our country. We have had enough.