Michael Jordan catches 442-pound marlin

Michael Jordan can also be the G.O.A.T when it comes to fishing.

The NBA legend and his fishing team wobbled in a 442.3 pound blue marlin Tuesday during the annual Big Rock blue marlin fishing tournament, which includes $ 3.3 million in prize money.

"Oh my gosh, for Michael Jordan being in our same airspace is exciting and exciting enough, but for him catching a fish in our tournament and bringing it in is exciting for the entire city," Crystal Hesmer, director of the annual tournament in Morehead City, NC, told the Associated Press. "It is amazing that he is here in our little town," which is home to less than 10,000 people.

Hesmer said the atmosphere was "electric" when Jordan and his crew unveiled the monster marlin from their $ 8 million, 80-foot yacht, which is decorated in the light blue of Jordan's alma mater, North Carolina.

"It's been a while since I came back to Morehead City," said Jordan, who has competed in fishing tournaments in the past. "It is only 100 miles from Wilmington," where Jordan grew up, "and it is always good for me to be able to return. I am happy to return. Thank you for inviting me."

