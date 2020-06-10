Michael Jordan explains why he is taking a stand on social justice issues now: & # 39; This is a turning point & # 39;

Michael Jordan was remarkably quiet when it came to social justice issues during his time as an NBA star, quite the opposite of players like LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Over the past week, Jordan has released statements about the death of George Floyd and pledged $ 100 million to racial equality. Jordan told the Charlotte Observer on Friday that now is the time to try to make a change.

KYLE KUZMA DE LAKERS DESCRIBES WHITE PRIVILEGE, GROWING BIRACIAL IN MICHIGAN IN THE TRIAL

"We have found racism to be acceptable in certain circles," he told the newspaper. "We have to understand at a young age (that cannot be tolerated). Education is such an important part of social change."

He added: “We have been defeated (as African Americans) for so many years. It sucks your soul. You can no longer accept it. This is a turning point. We need to stand up. We have to be better as a society with respect to race. "

KNICKS OWNER JAMES DOLAN FINALLY PUBLISHING THE DECLARATION ON THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

Jordan was also asked what has to happen for people to change their racist behaviors.

"Face your demons. Hold out a hand. Understand inequalities. Sure, it's about negotiating to improve surveillance, but it's more. We have found racism to be acceptable in certain circles, ”he told the Charlotte Observer.

In the days after George Floyd's death, Jordan supported the call to end systematic racism.

"I am deeply saddened, really hurt and just angry," he said. "I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage, and frustration. I am with those who are calling for deep-rooted racism and violence against people of color in our country. We have had enough.