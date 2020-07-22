Michael Jordan sneakers used in the game tilt for more than $ 500,000 at auction

The 11-item "Original Air" online auction [scanning opens July 23 and bidding runs July 30-August 13] is being hosted by Christie's and the store. sports goods Stadium Goods.

Christie & # 39; s has described the auction as "the most complete shoe record of the Chicago Bulls career that defined the era of Michael Jordan."

The most valuable lot at Christie & # 39; s auction is a pair of Jordan Nike Air Ship sneakers.

Jordan wore the Air Ship shoe in 1984 prior to the launch of his Air Jordan 1 model. His "Airness" only wore the pair during the preseason and first games of his rookie year and Christie & # 39; s expected to fetch between $ 350,000. and $ 550,000.

As with most Jordan sneakers, the left shoe is a US size 13.5 and the right shoe is a US size 13.

& # 39; Deep Resonance for Jordan fans & # 39;

2020 was supposed to be an Olympic year, and the second most valuable item in the auction is a pair of "Olympic" Air Jordan 7s.

Jordan wore this pair during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics as part of the "Dream Team" of American basketball, a roster that included NBA legends Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone along with their Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen.

The sneakers feature a US team Olympic color scheme and the number 9 on the heel – Jordan's number while playing for the Dream Team instead of his usual 23.

This pair is expected to sell for between $ 50,000 and $ 70,000.

The other highly coveted item in the collection is a pair of Air Jordan 11 sneakers in the "Concord" colorway.

Jordan wore this black and white "Concord" colorway throughout the 1995-96 season, after his return from baseball, before switching to a black and red colorway for the Playoffs.

The "Concord 11s" remain fan favorites to this day as they were reissued and re-released in December 2018.

This pair is triple signed by Jordan, and is expected to sell for between $ 50,000 and $ 65,000.

A portion of the proceeds from this lot will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the United States legal organization that fights for racial justice.

"As we've seen with & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; and now with our auction & # 39; Original Air & # 39; with Christie & # 39; s, there are still lesser-known narratives in the legacy that generate great interest" John McPheters, co-founder and co-CEO of Stadium Goods, said in a statement prior to the online auction.

"The pieces we've put together for this auction are truly unique and will have a deep resonance for Jordan fans, shoe connoisseurs and pop culture collectors," added McPheters.

In May, a pair of 1985 Michael Jordan's Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers sold for $ 560,000, according to Sotheby's.