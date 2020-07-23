Michael Kay, David Cone and Paul O & # 39; Neill talk about the Yankees 2020

The Yankees' opening day has finally arrived, but before the first pitch, Michael Kay, David Cone and Paul O’Neill's YES broadcast team chatted with Steve Serby of The Post.

Q: When was the last time the Yankees had a pitcher like Gerrit Cole?

Cone: Even when the Yankees had Roger Clemens, it was later in his career. I'm not sure the Yankees had a right-hander like him at his best.

O & # 39; Neill: Roger was not a guy who took it for granted: "I'm going to throw the ball for people," he knew how to throw.

Kay: I've been following the Yankees since free agency started. Obviously Reggie (Jackson) was a great signing. … There are so many, Catfish (Hunter) and (Dave) Winfield. … But this boy is everything you could hope for. I can't believe how good it is, it almost seems like it's too good to be true. But then you talk to people, they say no, this is him, he loves the game, he loves to talk about it, he loves to analyze it, he loves helping his teammates. I don't think this is a guy who will wither in New York.

Q: With roughly 12 starts, what can you imagine of a new Gerrit Cole in the playoffs?

Cone: You can win the game alone. Whether (Max) Scherzer or (Stephen) Strasburg, he reminded us how important starting pitching can be last year with the Washington Nationals in the postseason.

O & # 39; Neill: In the playoffs (2019), for the first time it seemed like he was working too hard. This could even have been a blessing for him to have this break. You just saw a guy who is in the prime of his career and a little better than the rest of the pitchers.

Kay: It won't be in the smoke at all.

Q: A healthy judge for Aaron?

Cone: A healthy judge is right in the middle of an MVP conversation, because he does everything very well, plays a great defense in right field, so he is not a one-dimensional player.

O & # 39; Neill: I think he obviously has something to prove because of injuries in the past two years. He does EVERYTHING for this team.

Q: MVP candidate?

O & # 39; Neill: I think so, also because of the people around him. You will have plenty of opportunities to do great things offensively. It does many other things that don't show up.

Q: Which Yankee will lead the team in home runs?

Kay: I think the judge will. … I think he's locked up.

Q: But the Chambers of the Judge will not help you.

Kay: It's still there, there just aren't any judges there.

Q: So how many home runs?

Kay: Let's do the math … 19 home runs.

Q: A healthy Giancarlo Stanton?

O & # 39; Neill: I think he has something to prove himself.

Cone: A healthy Stanton will probably be more DH this year because the Yankees are healthy; Aaron Hicks is back. He won't trust Stanton in left field … just do what he's always done on average and he'll be perfect for the Yankees.

Q: Gary Sanchez behind the plate?

Cone: This is the year in which you answer many of the critics' questions about whether or not you can be the long-term recipient. It remains, to me, the greatest offensive threat to any receiver in the major leagues.

Kay: They've been working to bring it down, where I could better block shots and frame a little better. He has a great arm, I think it will be worth it this season because I think you will see more runs than you have seen in the past three years in baseball. He calls a game much better than people think, and I think he's improved on blocking shots and staying away from the ball past.

Q: Have the Yankees had a young talent like Gleyber Torres that you can remember?

Cone: I think probably when (Derek) Jeter first entered and won the Rookie of the Year award. … Jeter didn't have these kinds of power numbers.

Kay: Probably (Robinson) Cano when it first appeared. What a swing, and he developed incredible power. Gleyber is a superstar, he really is. He's the number 3 hitter for 10 years.

Q: Could DJ LeMahieu win a wrestling title?

Kay: I think so. He's got the perfect swing for it, he's the only guy that can't be changed in baseball, it's almost like a kick, they play it straight because he uses the foul line to the foul line. If he's going to start, and you have Aaron Judge behind him, he'll see a lot of pitches to hit.

O & # 39; Neill: I think there are actually two people on this team who if they got off to a good start and made up their minds to play the way they can play, they have a chance to win a batting title: Gleyber can do it, and I think LeMahieu can do it, because both can strike on beads as was the art of old school striking.

Cone: He's a great contact hitter, he hits the ball around the stadium, he hits the ball as hard as almost anyone. That's why those balls go through the infield.

Q: Is a .400 hitter possible?

Cone: On a 60 game schedule, absolutely. It could easily happen.

Q: Is LeMahieu a threat to hit .400?

Cone: I wouldn't be surprised.

Q: James Paxton

Cone: Powerful left-handed beginners are a true commodity, always have been, always will be. The left-handed starter with punching power is at or near the top of the list.

Kay: And he also has a lot to play for because he will be a free agent. I don't think New York made him nervous. When healthy, it is as good as any.

Q: J. A. Happ?

Cone: His problem was obviously keeping the ball in the stadium last year; his damage was a little quick, as we say. He is a candidate to recover.

Q: Jordan Montgomery

Cone: He's throwing the ball in the mid-90s now all of a sudden. He's one of those guys who comes back from Tommy John surgery stronger, pulling harder. His things are better than ever.

Kay: When (Masahiro) Tanaka comes back, he's your fifth starter, and he's been pitching like he's got number 2 or 3 starter.

Q: The concern about pitchers' injuries?

Cone: It was easier for them to keep their arms in shape during closing. Most pitchers today throw much more than pitchers of yesteryear. I'm not that worried about pitchers, though the big starting pitchers you'll have to see, because they seem to be ready to pitch seven innings now or six innings or 100 pitches or so, (but) exhibition games and practice games are not the same as real games.

Kay: The only place they don't have incredible depth would be shortstop. I would be afraid not so much of injuries, but I would be afraid that COVID-19 would hit people at the wrong time and then drop several people. The teams that handle that the best and keep kids healthy and away from this virus, I think they have the best chance of success.

Q: Could David Cone have released his perfect game on Yogi Berra Day without fans at the Stadium?

Cone: You had two hits on a hitter and the crowd started to stand up and cheer on a strikeout, that was something I felt and fed on, so it would be hard to say. These players are conditioned, and certainly I was, and most are, the ones who put on the blinders. Once you get into a competition and get into your job, whether you're a pitcher or a hitter, you tend to narrow your focus pretty well. That's the X factor, that little extra rush of adrenaline you get from the crowd won't be there.

Q: How will players handle without fans?

O & # 39; Neill: Sure, the first game or two will be weird, but you will gradually get used to it. I think it will be very easy for the players once they overcome the initial empty stadiums to focus and realize that these games are important.

Kay: Buck Showalter told me that motivated kids will be better served. Some teams really do ride the crest of a crowd, but the Yankees have a veteran presence and have young boys who have good heads on their shoulders. When you are a Yankee, you have to motivate yourself. Other teams say, "Okay, we want to make the playoffs," the Yankees have to make it to the World Series. And I think that somehow, there are some players who will benefit from the absence of fans in the stands, and I think Stanton could be one of them. Stanton appears to have emerged as A-Rod from Aaron Judge's Jeter, so every time he fights, even if he hits the first two times in a game, they boo him. That will not be the case this year.

Q: Zack Britton as closer until Aroldis Chapman returns?

Cone: I've been there, done, it's fine. What a good insurance policy for the Yankees.

Kay: Britton can probably close on 20 of the 30 baseball teams.

Q: How many at-bats for Miguel Andujar?

Cone: It's a double: how many turns can Aaron Boone find for him, and how many turns can Miguel Andújar force on his own by playing so well?

Kay: If you are going to put Andújar in the garden, you will lose something. With Stanton as DH, unless Gio (Urshela) stumbles, when I don't think he does, if they can Andujar two games a week to rest Urshela and maybe one game a week to rest Stanton. … If he gets 100 at-bats, I think they'd be really lucky.

Q: Hero not sung?

Cone: Probably Brett Gardner would say, just for all the intangibles he brings that are difficult to quantify. He is now absolutely the de facto captain for the clubhouse without a C in his uniform. He's going to exhaust every ounce he can to finish his career as a Yankee, and that tells me a lot.

Kay: Probably (Mike) Tauchman. I think it could play an important role, I thought it played a very important role last year.

Q: How difficult will teammate vigilance on the road be for Aaron Boone and the leaders?

O & # 39; Neill: I think the Yankees are in a unique situation there because they focus on winning is very important, and it runs from the minor leagues to the major leagues, where if you have to stay 60 days in a row to play and win a World Series, what you do

Cone: I don't think it's that difficult, because we are in the era of social media, and everyone has a phone and anyone can take a photo at any time. I don't see it as a real problem at all. I think modern ball players are more likely to play video games in their hotel room rather than close bars. This is no longer the 80s or 90s.

Kay: I never saw Gardy (Brett Gardner) snitch, he's not that guy, but I definitely could see him, you know, "This is the job we have to do." And Aaron Judge has also become a de facto leader, where he said: “For two months, without restaurants, without exits, none of that. We have a job to do, you have your whole life to do it when everything goes back to normal. "I think that's the mindset they have to have, I think everyone has to keep an eye on each other, I think Aaron Boone is a great guy to do that. where you can do it without having to be authoritative, you are a communicator and you can say, "This is what we are trying to do, and if someone gets sick, it is really going to slow us down." There will be temptations, these guys have done what that they want since they were children because they have always been cared for because they are the best at what they do, and now they will step back and say: "I have to live a very Spartan life, I cannot enjoy the spoils of being an important player and if I operate under that premise, so maybe I can enjoy the spoils of being a world champion. ”

Q: The Yankees' mindset?

Cone: I see great confidence right now. I think the team is ready to explode. Since the acquisition of Giancarlo Stanton, they feel that offensively they will have their A-lineup for the first time.

Kay: I think they are seeing this as a season where a championship will be something to celebrate, and I really think they love it.

O & # 39; Neill: I hope the Yankees are off to a good start. I think Aaron Boone does a wonderful job of realizing and having relationships with the players.

Q: Who is the Yankees' biggest threat?

Kay: The Rays are really good, they have depth, they certainly know how to use their bullpen, they have used the opener a lot in recent years. And they have a good farm system, so if someone gets hurt or someone falls with COVID-19, they can plug and play. I think the Indians for a short season will be a threat, and the Astros will not benefit from the crowd.

Cone: The Tampa Bay Rays are very good. They have an extremely deep farming system, and people are not talking about them enough right now.

O & # 39; Neill: In the World Series, you would look at the Dodgers. The Nationals have lost a renowned player (Anthony Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman chose not to participate), but they remain the world champions, and the Houston Astros will have to answer many questions.

Q: Do you expect to see the Yankees in the World Series or win it?

Cone: Yes. I hope they are the favorites in the American League, absolutely, and I hope the Dodgers are the favorites in the National League. However, with the reduced season, anything can happen.

Kay: I would pick the Yankees to be in the World Series. I think it should be the Yankees and the Dodgers, so anything can happen in a short series.

O & # 39; Neill: If I had to bet my life savings upon entering the season, I think the Yankees team up to win a World Series, whether it's 162 games or 60.