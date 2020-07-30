Michael Phelps explores post-Olympic depression in & # 39; The Weight of Gold & # 39;

Narrated and produced by 23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps, who freely discusses his own struggles out of the pool, the hour-long film focuses on the intense training that Olympic athletes do, excluding almost everything else, and perhaps … inevitable void left once the focus fades.
"No one who is going to spend that kind of effort, to achieve that kind of goal, will be like everyone else," suggests the great swimmer, citing the repercussions of the "narrow and intense" focus on Olympic perfection.
As speed skater Apolo Ohno points out, there is a cost associated with athletes being so committed to their sport that "everything else is secondary," with the difference between Wheaties-box success and total failure (ie, not getting the medal) often separated by a fraction of a second.
Snowboarder Shaun White is shown joking with then-host David Letterman, in stark contrast to the "incredible shock" he says he experiences emotionally after the Olympics.
The real point of this exercise depends on breaking the silence and shame that Olympians may suffer, prone to historically endure their minima, and by extension, share that message with anyone who can deal with depression.
"Athletes just don't talk about our weaknesses," says two-sports star Lolo Jones. "We are tough."
"The Weight of Gold" opens and closes in recognition of the absence of this year's Olympics, which will likely only increase demand for the event, whether it is next year (as currently expected) or more.
However, while the Olympics have always been the supreme symbol of triumph, the perfect embodiment of "The Thrill of Victory," as the famous "Great World of Sports" put it, and Phelps exemplified, he and his companions. they deserve huge credit for sharing their private agonies, a clear reminder of the dark clouds that can go with gold, silver, or bronze.
"The Weight of Gold" premieres July 29 at 9 p.m. on HBO. Like CNN, HBO is a unit of WarnerMedia.