Michael Phelps explores post-Olympic depression in & # 39; The Weight of Gold & # 39;







Narrated and produced by 23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps, who freely discusses his own struggles out of the pool, the hour-long film focuses on the intense training that Olympic athletes do, excluding almost everything else, and perhaps … inevitable void left once the focus fades.

"No one who is going to spend that kind of effort, to achieve that kind of goal, will be like everyone else," suggests the great swimmer, citing the repercussions of the "narrow and intense" focus on Olympic perfection.

The potential result of that, several former Olympians say, is depression and, for some, suicidal thoughts, even among those who achieve their Olympic dreams and make it a high profile for the media and endorsements.

As speed skater Apolo Ohno points out, there is a cost associated with athletes being so committed to their sport that "everything else is secondary," with the difference between Wheaties-box success and total failure (ie, not getting the medal) often separated by a fraction of a second.