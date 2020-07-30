Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets speak after coronavirus conspiracy

Michael Porter Jr.'s coronavirus conspiracy led him to a meeting with management.

Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly spoke to Porter about his comments, though the team wants to allow him the freedom to speak his mind.

"Obviously, I am not the thinking police," Malone told reporters on Wednesday. "I am not going to tell any of our players what they can and cannot say. All I would say is be sensitive to the current situation in our country and around the world regarding the coronavirus."

In a Snapchat question-and-answer session on Tuesday night, Porter raised a conspiracy theory about how the coronavirus pandemic has been handled.

"Personally, I think coronavirus is obviously being used for a broader agenda," said Porter. "It is being used for population control in terms of being able to control the masses." Everyone is being controlled.

"You must wear masks. And who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out. You may need to be vaccinated in order to travel. As if that was crazy."

Porter's claims about population control and a broader agenda, of course, are without foundation. Still, the team doesn't want to muzzle it.

"Michael Porter and any other player on our list are entitled to their opinions and ability to have freedom of expression, and I will respect that as long as it doesn't become a distraction," said Malone. "What Michael said, being around our players this morning at breakfast and practice, has not become a distraction at all."

The 14th pick in the 2018 Draft, Porter has entered the rotation this year after missing all last season while recovering from back surgery. He's averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 14 minutes per game this year.

Malone's sentiment extends beyond Porter, encompassing messages of social justice as well.

"If someone strongly believes in something, they have the platform and the freedom to use it," said Malone. "We will simply try to educate men to understand the impact of what they may be saying."