Michael Shannon joins the cast of & # 39; Nine Perfect Strangers & # 39; from hulu

The cast of Nine perfect strangers it just keeps getting more perfect and weird.

Michel Shannon is the last name to sign for the Hulu series, joining previously announced cast members Melissa McCarthy, Nicole Kidman, Manny Jacinto, Luke Evans, and Tiffany Boone, among others.

The show, which received the green light from Hulu over a year ago, is based on the book of the same name by Big Little Lies Author Liane Moriarty. It takes place in a boutique health and wellness complex that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed-out city dwellers try to embark on a path to a better way of life. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to revitalize their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine "perfect" strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Shannon joins the regular role in the series of Napoleon, who is simply described as one of the strange headlines.

The actor continued his recurring role on the surreal series of truTV. At home with Amy Sedaris at the beginning of this year. Other than that, his recent TV credits include the BBC One-AMC spy series. The little drummerand cameos in Room 104 and Our cartoon president. On the big screen, Shannon won applause for her great performance in 2019. Knives outand the Oscar winner Water shape past year.

Nine perfect strangers gathers a large part of the team behind Big Little Lies. Kidman will be executive producer as well as protagonist, with Big Little Lies executive producer Bruna Papandrea and creator and David E. Kelley. Kelley both attached to executive products. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth will be co-authors and co-producers.

The deadline was the first to report the casting news.

Stream Nine perfect strangers on hulu

