Michael Thompson wins 3M Open with 2 shots in Minnesota

Michael Thompson birdied two of the last three holes on Sunday for a 4-under 67 and a two-hit victory in the 3M Open, ending his second victory on the PGA Tour seven years after the first.

Adam Long came in second after a 64. Richy Werenski, who shared the lead with Thompson after Friday and Saturday, had a 70 for his worst round of the tournament and settled for a nine-way tie for third place, three strokes back.

Thompson finished with 19 under 265 in TPC Twin Cities.

Tony Finau also finished in the third-place group, after a 68. He was the only one of the top five 30 players in the world to make it to the weekend, far outperforming his high-profile teammates Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey.

No one during the windy and muggy week in Minnesota was more stable than Thompson, who entered week 151 in the FedEx Cup standings and climbed to No. 39 on the way to Tennessee for the World Golf Championship event.

He deftly drifted around the water hazard on Day 18, landing his approach at the back of the green within 15 feet. With Long at the clubhouse, having played five groups ahead, Thompson had two putts to win. He only needed one, bending backwards and pushing both arms up into the air after the ball fell into the cup in a celebration subdued somewhat by the absence of spectators due to the pandemic.

Thompson's best previous result in this halted and restarted 2020 season was a tie for eighth place at the Connecticut Travelers Championship, and he missed the cut in his last start at the Workday Charity Open in Ohio two weeks ago. For this victory, he not only secured a place at the US Open, but also a $ 1,188,000 prize, almost 12% of his career earnings on tour.

Finau was the only one in contention this weekend that had already secured its place in the United States Open, thanks to its seventh place in the FedEx Cup ranking last year and world ranking No. 16 on March 15 when Coronavirus Spread Caused Three Month Break The USGA released special rules to participate in the rescheduled race from September 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York, after the pandemic eliminated the regular qualifiers.

In stroke play for the past four seasons, Finau has finished 35 rounds within the first three, with much without touring victory in that stretch. Tommy Fleetwood (20) has the second most.

Long, who needed to birdie his penultimate hole in the second round on Friday to make it to the weekend, missed the cut in three of his last five outings of the break. He shot a 63 on Saturday, the low score for the tournament that was matched five other times in all four rounds, and recorded eight birdies on Sunday. His par 3 17 bogey stood out, leaving his first short putt, but he won second place available at the United States Open with second place.

Defending champion Matthew Wolff was a surprising distance after his birdie on Day 14, but followed three pairs in a row with a six-hit bogey on Day 18. His tee shot was quite far from the fairway, and his fourth attempt since Gross did not hit the green. Wolff ended at age 14.