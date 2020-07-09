Michael Tracey: Minority Businesses Suffer in Minneapolis Following Riots After George Floyd's Death

The national media may have "moved" from the Minneapolis riots, but residents have nowhere to go. Much of the Twin Cities is still in ruins. The closed facades still display impromptu signs that say "black property" or "minority property" to prevent further destruction. Many locals are reluctant to speak in the registry, but some are eager to do so.

"It was agony," says Mohamed Ali, a native of Somalia. "I respect the anger of the public, but I think we took it too far to burn our city." At the height of the chaos, rioters set a large fire in front of their apartment, which sits atop several street shops. I spray paint desperate appeals on plywood glued to the shop windows: "Don't burn, please … The kids live upstairs."

MINNEAPOLIS FORMER POLICE OFFICER LOADED ON GEORGE FLOYD MOVING MOVES TO DISMISSAL CHARGES

"All of these businesses are still addressed, and it's been over a month," Ali said, pointing in all directions to her Minneapolis neighborhood. "This was a thriving area," he said. "A lot of minority companies are burning now."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Long Her, a Laotian immigrant, has operated a clothing store in St. Paul since 1991. When she examined her losses after the riots, she openly wept: 550 suits, 249 pairs of pants, 227 dress shirts, and 180 pairs of shoes, as well as your cash register, other electronic devices, and damage to your windows and front door. Many of his most valuable possessions, kept in a safe, were stolen, along with his US citizenship documents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A month later, he has not heard from the authorities. "They don't have the law to protect people," says Her. He never had to call the police in nearly 30 years until the riots broke out in late May, and officials have yet to come to investigate: "They say no one is available."

His store is open, but the door is closed and customers are scarce: "They call me," he says, referring to his largely Hmong clientele. "They say," We would come, but we are afraid. " He had to fire five employees and sleep in the store every night, on guard against another possible disturbance.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THIS OPEN IN THE WALL STREET MAGAZINE