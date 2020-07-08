Michael V. Drake announced as the first black president of the University of California

The UC Board of Regents voted unanimously and welcomed Drake as the first black UC president and president of color in the university system's 152-year history.

"A lot has changed in the 15 years since I was given the privilege of becoming chancellor at UC Irvine, but not my absolute belief in this great university and its traditional mission," Drake said in a statement. "I look forward to working with regents, chancellors, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and our community at large as we, together, guide the University through the difficult times ahead."

Drake will succeed Janet Napolitano, who became UC's first female president in 2013.

Drake has over 30 years of service to UC and has experience as a UC Irvine faculty member, health administrator, and fifth chancellor, according to a press release from the Office of the External Vice President at the University of California.