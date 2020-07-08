Michael V. Drake announced as the first black president of the University of California

The UC Board of Regents voted unanimously and welcomed Drake as the first black UC president and president of color in the university system's 152-year history.
"A lot has changed in the 15 years since I was given the privilege of becoming chancellor at UC Irvine, but not my absolute belief in this great university and its traditional mission," Drake said in a statement. "I look forward to working with regents, chancellors, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and our community at large as we, together, guide the University through the difficult times ahead."
Drake will succeed Janet Napolitano, who became UC's first female president in 2013.
Drake has over 30 years of service to UC and has experience as a UC Irvine faculty member, health administrator, and fifth chancellor, according to a press release from the Office of the External Vice President at the University of California.
Drake served as president of Ohio State University and chairman of the board of directors for both the Association of American Universities and the Association of Public and Land Grant Universities, according to the statement.
"Given the continuing Covid-19 epidemics, inaccessibility, and racial injustice in our state, students have high expectations that President Drake will chart a future rooted in social, economic, and racial justice," said the Council's external vice president from the UCLA Undergraduate Students Association, Aidan. Arasasingham said in a statement.
"I look forward to working closely with President Drake to make that future a reality for UC," added Arasasingham.
The UC system has more than 285,000 students, 227,000 faculty and staff on 10 campuses, five medical centers, three affiliated national laboratories, and a state agriculture and natural resources program.