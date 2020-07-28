Michael Wacha excellent in his debut with the Mets

As disappointing as Rick Porcello was on Sunday, just as impressive was Michael Wacha a day later. The two newcomers could not have created more different outings.

Twenty-four hours after an ugly loss fueled by Porcello's failure, Wacha made sure the Mets returned to .500, throwing five strong innings of a ball in a 7-4 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Monday by the night.

"Simply excellent," manager Luis Rojas said. “A mistake against that lineup, what more can you ask for? It put us in a good place today. "

With a fastball that reached 97 mph, a quick change and an effective cutter, the former Cardinals right-hander tamed the powerful Red Sox lineup. His only drawback was Mitch Moreland's solo home run in the fourth inning with a fastball that took too much off the plate. Otherwise, he provided the Mets with everything they could have asked for. In five innings, he allowed five hits, one run, walked one and struck out four while throwing 77 pitches, 48 ​​for the strikes.

"I feel like he had a pretty good command of the fastball, the cutter and the trade," said Wacha, a former All-Star who has dealt with a lot of injuries in recent years. “Me and (catcher Wilson) Ramos, we got into a nice little groove there. We were attacking the area, shooting. "

The change was particularly effective. Wacha has six hits and misses.

"It has always been my bread and butter," he said. "It is what made me who I am."

After an inconsistent season last year with a 4.76 ERA, Wacha reorganized his movement, adjusting his mechanics and altering his weight-lifting regimen in an attempt to avoid injury. He saw better results in his debut in 2020.

"It has really helped me a lot," he said. "I feel like my fastball is coming out much easier. … It has definitely helped my speed too. "

He was at his best in the third inning, after allowing the first two Red Sox to reach the base, establishing the lethal top of the order with a golden scoring opportunity. But Wacha had Andrew Benintendi salute a trade and induced slugger J.D. Martinez to a 4-4-3 double play to escape trouble. He closed his exit retiring Martinez with two on board in the fifth, this time on a fly to right field.

Ironically, Wacha was considered a luxury at one point, an additional starting pitcher after Porcello's signing in mid-December. It quickly became a necessity due to injuries from Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) and Marcus Stroman (tear of the left calf muscle), and a day after Porcello's debut was a disaster, Wacha offered a reassuring outing for the Mets' questionable starting rotation.