Michael White: a US Navy veteran detained in Iran has been released, according to the source

His mother, Joanne White, confirmed in a statement that he was released and said that "the nightmare is over."

President Donald Trump touted the release of the 48-year-old Navy veteran in a tweet Thursday.

"We hope that he will be home with his family in the United States very soon," Trump wrote. "I will never stop working to secure the release of all Americans taken hostage abroad!"

Trump thanked the Swiss government for its help in securing White's release. Since the United States has no diplomatic relations with Iran, Switzerland represents American interests there.

Joanne White said: "For the past 683 days (the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) has held my son, Michael, hostage in Iran and I have been living a nightmare. I am blessed to announce that the nightmare is over and my son is safe your way home. "

"We understand that there is great interest in Michael's story. In time, Michael will tell it himself, in his own way," said Joanne White, asking for privacy.

Joanne White offered her prayers to the families of Morad Tahbaz and Baquer and Siamak Namazi, Americans who are still detained in Iran, as well as "the families of so many Americans wrongfully detained around the world."

He thanked the State Department, Swiss diplomats, and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, family spokesman Jonathan Franks, attorney Mark Zaid, and television personality. Montel Williams, who said it made it possible for Franks to spend so much time on his son's case.

Richardson said in a statement that he was "pleased and relieved that Mike is on his way home for treatment and to be reunited with Joanne and her family," but noted that "it should have and could have been done sooner."

According to the Richardson Center, the former governor and diplomat "regularly met with senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Iran's ambassador to the United Nations Majid Ravanchi."

"The negotiations were complicated, especially due to high tensions and the exchange of violence between the United States and Iran in recent months," the center said. His statement also thanked the Qatari government for its assistance.

According to a State Department official, the United States Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook was in Switzerland on Thursday to meet Michael White when he lands. Michael White is expected to return to the United States and eventually go to Arizona to be with his mother. This official said there are currently no plans for a visit to the White House, but that could change.

The State Department has not commented on the release of Michael White.

When coronavirus swept the world, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked Iran to release the Americans who are being wrongfully detained and warned that the United States would hold Tehran responsible if any of them died from the coronavirus.

"Our response will be decisive," Pompeo said in a statement in March.

White had been admitted to the hospital with Covid symptoms

He remained without permission at the time of his release to the United States. Michael White, whose family said he had underlying medical conditions, was released medical in March. He was admitted to the hospital later that month with Covid-related symptoms. According to the Richardson Center, he was diagnosed with coronavirus and taken to a hotel room after being released from the hospital.He remained without permission at the time of his release to the United States.

On Wednesday, Michael White received a medical evaluation and was sent to buy new clothes, according to a person familiar with the negotiations, indicating that his release is imminent.

In a phone call with his family shortly after Christmas 2019, the audio of which was exclusively shared with CNN – Michael White described the conditions of his imprisonment.

"They have done everything possible to put pressure on me," he said. "They put me in isolation. They subjected me to tortuous conditions, deprivation of food and water, on numerous occasions."

"I'm going crazy. This place is a trash hole," said Michael White. "It got so bad that I didn't know if they were ever going to let me out. I tried to hang myself there."

At the time of the CNN audio report in January, Iranian officials had not responded to requests for comment on Michael White's allegations.

Michael White was released after an Iranian scientist was returned to the country after being detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE). USA

Dr. Sirous Asgari was detained for "circumventing US trade sanctions" and acquitted in 2019 by a US court, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported. He was subsequently detained by ICE, according to IRNA.

US officials denied that Asgari's return to Iran was part of a prisoner exchange for White.

"The United States has attempted to deport Sirous Asgari since December 2019, but the Iranian government has repeatedly delayed the process. As the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed today, Asgari is not and has never participated in any prisoner exchanges with Iran." State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus said earlier this week.