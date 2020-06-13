Michael Youssef: American dream: even amid the confusion this immigrant creates. This is why

I was born in the ancient Christian community in Egypt during a time of great social change, but I was also an American in my heart long before I became a citizen. Why did I, and why many others around the world, dream of coming to America?

I grew up during Nasser's Egyptian regime, which fostered an atmosphere of hostility towards Christians. President Gamal Abdel Nasser cracked down on Christian churches and organizations and passed laws restricting the rights of Christians.

For example, new churches could NOT be built without the permission of the head of state. Evangelism and missionary work were not allowed outside the church walls. Some of these laws still apply today.

LEE EDWARDS: GEORGE FLOYD UNREST AND THE 1968 RIOTS: WHAT WE CAN LEARN, HOW WE ADVANCE

Nasser increased the number of informants to the point that you never knew who a government spy might be. In companies, in schools and on the street, everyone was afraid to say something critical of the government. Even at home, people spoke in low voices for fear that an informant might hear.

More from Opinion

When I was young, I went to libraries and checked out books on freedom and American ideals. He was fascinated, mesmerized, by the freedoms Americans enjoyed. I was especially drawn to ideas like freedom of expression and religion. At the same time, I was concerned that someone in the library might inform the government about the types of books I was reviewing. However, he couldn't stop reading and dreaming about the United States.

In 1977, I realized my dream and moved to the United States; In 1984, I achieved my goal of becoming a citizen. When I got here, I was shocked to see how many Americans had so little regard for their own history and the blessings of freedom they enjoyed. I am afraid this is even truer today.

I knew the difference. He had just left a repressive socialist dictatorship, so he had a perspective on American liberties that many Native Americans did not have.

People who had lived in America their entire lives did not understand the privilege of living here and being free to express their opinions, vote and openly share their faith. Too many Americans took freedom for granted. Having grown up under Islamist-socialist totalitarianism, that is something I will never do.

The United States attracts immigrants because the United States offers freedom. I am living proof that the American dream is possible.

Why do people not dream of finding a better life in Venezuela? Or Iran? Or North Korea? Because there is no freedom or economic opportunity, the great by-product of freedom, in those countries.

The United States attracts immigrants because the United States offers freedom. I am living proof that the American dream is possible.

A fundamental American freedom is the ability to tell the truth without fear of being punished or arrested. At one time, that freedom was a fact of American life, as fixed and impregnable as Mount Rushmore.

Today, that freedom is under assault like never before.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

The death of liberty always begins with the abolition of truth and the suppression of those who speak it. It is hypocritical for any person or group to demand their own right to freedom of expression, even when they trample on the First Amendment rights of others. Freedom of expression creates a market for ideas, not an excuse to embarrass or intimidate those who think differently than you.

As an American Egyptian, I understand better than most that many people of color in America want to be who they are without wearing it up their sleeves. As I watch the unrest affecting the United States right now, I remind my church, my congregation, my friends, and my family that each person is made in the image of God and that that truth is totally reconcilable with the American dream.

All men are created equal by God. Our founding fathers knew this and built a strong and free nation with many opportunities for everyone. I am concerned that some Americans may be treated differently because of skin color, but I am also concerned that some limit their own opportunities by believing the lie that their skin color determines their value.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It consoles me in two things: first, that each human is made in the image of God and second, that I live in this great country that continues to perfect its union. The United States has never claimed to be perfect, but it has a record of working to improve, albeit sometimes with great difficulty and in times of national pain.

I still believe in the American dream, which is as strong today as it has been for any American, regardless of race or ethnicity.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY MICHAEL YOUSSEF