michelle-obama-headlines-first-night-of-democratic-convention-as-party-aims-to-broaden-its-appeal

Former first lady Michelle Obama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are the among headliners for the first night of programming that will be emceed by actress Eva Longoria.

In an effort to broaden the party’s appeal at a time when a new CNN poll shows the race between Biden and President Donald Trump tightening, Democrats added three Republican women to Monday night’s lineup, which was already slated to include former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich.

Meg Whitman, the 2010 Republican nominee for governor of California who backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, will speak during Monday’s program, which airs from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, along with Susan Molinari, a former Republican congresswoman from New York, and Christine Todd Whitman, who headed the Environmental Protection Agency under former President George W. Bush and is also the former governor of New Jersey.