Michelle Obama presents Beyoncé with the BET Humanitarian Award

Former First Lady Michelle Obama honored Beyoncé at the 20th annual BET Awards ceremony on Sunday night by presenting the singer and activist with the 2020 Humanitarian Award, according to a report.

"I'm here to talk about The Queen, you know which one," Obama said in a video presentation, USA Today reported.

"Ever since she was a child in Houston, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has been lighting the stage and adorning the world with her talent, her generosity of spirit and her love for her community," she said.

“You can see him in everything he does. From his music that gives voice to black joy and pain, to his activism that demands justice for black lives, "Obama continued.

"And no matter how big the stages are, I know my girl is not satisfied unless she shares all that sparkle she has with the next generation."

The presentation focused on the 38-year-old superstar's work with the community, education efforts, low-income housing and support during the current coronavirus pandemic.

After Obama's tribute, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, said her daughter has always been "blessed to give back" to the community.

In a video, Beyoncé called the honor "beautiful" and dedicated it "to all my brothers, all my sisters out there inspiring me, marching and fighting for change."

She added: "Your voices are heard and you are demonstrating to our ancestors that your struggles were not in vain."

Beyoncé ended her remarks by urging voter participation.

"I encourage you to keep taking action, keep working to change a racist and unequal system. We have to keep doing this together," she said. "We have to vote as if our lives depended on it, because it is."