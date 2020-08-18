michelle-obama-sends-a-message-with-her-necklace

But the former first lady not only spoke it, she wore it.

The gold charm letters on Obama’s necklace spelled the word “VOTE.” The necklace was custom-commissioned by Obama from Los Angeles-based jeweler BYCHARI, a source with knowledge of the necklace purchase tells CNN. BYCHARI was started in 2012 by designer Chari Cuthbert, who notes the brand’s support of various social justice causes as part of its messaging via a page on the company’s website.

The necklace was the top-trending search on US Google in the last hour of the convention.

“We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012. We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden. We’ve got to vote early, in person if we can. We’ve got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately and follow-up to make sure they’re received. And then, make sure our friends and families do the same,” Obama said Monday night.