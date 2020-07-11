Michelle Obama shares the video of a father and daughter singing & # 39; I love my black so much & # 39;







"I love my black so much, so much, so much. We are strong and powerful," sang Daniel Johnson, 25, and Dakota, 5, in the powerful video released Thursday by the former first lady.

Obama captioned the video: "I love this! Dakota and Daniel are right: we are strong. #BlackJoy."

The video was meant to be a way for Johnson to teach his daughter self-esteem, and it quickly went viral. People around the world now share it as a message of love and acceptance, he said.

"The video was to empower her! But it ended up impacting the world," Johnson told CNN. "It was surreal when he shared it. I got a phone call about it, I didn't even know it. I was driving at the time and I had to stop and process everything."

Obama has been a staunch supporter of the ongoing protests demanding racial justice and equality. In May, she shared her feelings on Instagram about the recent murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and others. "It just goes on and on and on. Race and racism is a reality that many of us grow up learning to cope with. But if we ever hope to get through it, it can't be just for people of color to deal with it. It depends on all of us, black, white, everyone, no matter how well-intentioned we think we are, doing the honest and uncomfortable job of eradicating it, "he said. "It begins with a self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from ours. It ends with the justice, compassion and empathy that are manifested in our lives and on our streets," Obama added. Johnson, who has been a musician his entire life, said he often uses music to connect with Dakota and 8-month-old Taylor Ann, as well as to teach them important life lessons. In fact, Dakota was unable to speak until she started using music to help her communicate, she said. Now her message to her daughters is being heard around the world. "We want everyone to love and also love themselves," Johnson said. "That is the key to this life. Love who you are no matter what someone has to say. When you love yourself, nobody can tell you anything different."





