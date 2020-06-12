Michelle Silvertino: A Filipino woman died after waiting days for the bus during the coronavirus lockdown

Michelle Silvertino, 33, was found unconscious on a walkway along a major highway in the capital Manila on June 5.
Silvertino walked from Quezon City, just north of Manila, to Pasay City, to the south, hoping to get there, CNN Philippines reported. But that turned out to be useless and she was trapped on a catwalk for several days, where she was found unconscious and later pronounced dead in hospital.
Her death sparked outrage in the Philippines, and the hashtag #JusticeforMichelleSilvertino was trending on Twitter. People across the country have joined the social media campaign calling for justice and criticizing the government for not doing enough to help stranded workers like Silvertino.
Silvertino's plight is shared by many Filipino workers who were stranded during the shutdown because they were unable to travel home due to restrictions.
"We are like beggars here. All we want is to go home to our families," a passenger told the news agency.
However, the protest over Silvertino's death reached the presidential palace and on Thursday the government announced that it would help stranded workers in the country to return home.
"No one wanted this to happen, but now we will take steps to ensure that what happened to Michelle does not happen again. We have a new policy to help all stranded at airports and bus terminals," said Roque.
The statement added that the stranded workers will undergo rapid tests for Covid-19 before transportation is found.