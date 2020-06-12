Michelle Silvertino: A Filipino woman died after waiting days for the bus during the coronavirus lockdown

Michelle Silvertino, 33, was found unconscious on a walkway along a major highway in the capital Manila on June 5.

The mother of four had tried to take a bus to her home in Calabanga, Camarines Sur province, more than 400 kilometers southeast of Manila (250 miles), but due to Covid-19's quarantine measures, she was not operating. No public transportation, according to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.

Silvertino walked from Quezon City, just north of Manila, to Pasay City, to the south, hoping to get there, CNN Philippines reported. But that turned out to be useless and she was trapped on a catwalk for several days, where she was found unconscious and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Her death sparked outrage in the Philippines, and the hashtag #JusticeforMichelleSilvertino was trending on Twitter. People across the country have joined the social media campaign calling for justice and criticizing the government for not doing enough to help stranded workers like Silvertino.

In March, the Philippines enacted stringent measures to block the coronavirus, including the suspension of mass public transport on the island of Luzon, which includes the capital Metro Manila region, and residents were ordered to stay at home.
After nearly 80 days, those restrictions in the capital began to ease on June 1 and public transportation was allowed to partially resume, according to CNN Philippines. However, buses traveling between provinces are still prohibited.

Silvertino's plight is shared by many Filipino workers who were stranded during the shutdown because they were unable to travel home due to restrictions.

CNN Philippines reported that hundreds of stranded passengers camped on a highway near Manila International Airport on Thursday after their flights were canceled.

"We are like beggars here. All we want is to go home to our families," a passenger told the news agency.

However, the protest over Silvertino's death reached the presidential palace and on Thursday the government announced that it would help stranded workers in the country to return home.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement that Silvertino's situation will not be repeated and that the welfare and transport departments will help those gathered at bus stops and airports.

"No one wanted this to happen, but now we will take steps to ensure that what happened to Michelle does not happen again. We have a new policy to help all stranded at airports and bus terminals," said Roque.

The statement added that the stranded workers will undergo rapid tests for Covid-19 before transportation is found.

