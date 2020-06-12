Michelle Silvertino: A Filipino woman died after waiting days for the bus during the coronavirus lockdown







Michelle Silvertino, 33, was found unconscious on a walkway along a major highway in the capital Manila on June 5.

The mother of four had tried to take a bus to her home in Calabanga, Camarines Sur province, more than 400 kilometers southeast of Manila (250 miles), but due to Covid-19's quarantine measures, she was not operating. No public transportation, according to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.

Silvertino walked from Quezon City, just north of Manila, to Pasay City, to the south, hoping to get there, CNN Philippines reported. But that turned out to be useless and she was trapped on a catwalk for several days, where she was found unconscious and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Her death sparked outrage in the Philippines, and the hashtag #JusticeforMichelleSilvertino was trending on Twitter. People across the country have joined the social media campaign calling for justice and criticizing the government for not doing enough to help stranded workers like Silvertino.