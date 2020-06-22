Michelle Wie West gives birth to a daughter

Michelle Wie West now has a little girl.

The former champion of the US Women's Open. USA She announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West, are the parents of a daughter born on Friday.

"Baby Kenna, I've waited my whole life to meet you," Wie wrote on Instagram.

They called her Makenna Kamalei Yoona West. Wie, 30, was born and raised in Honolulu. Kamalei is Hawaiian for "beloved child".

Wie and West, son of the great NBA Jerry West, were married in August. They announced their pregnancy in January.

Wie had the lowest score from a woman who competed on the PGA Tour with a 68 at the Sony Open when she was 14 years old. He won five times on the LPGA Tour, the largest at Pinehurst No. 2 at the 2014 United States Open.