Michigan bar linked to more than 100 cases of Covid-19

The Ingham County Health Department is asking customers who visited Harper & # 39; s Restaurant & Brew Pub between June 12 and 20 to quarantine and report Covid-19 cases, the department said in a release.

Of the more than 100 positive cases, 12 are of secondary transmission, Linda S. Vail, Ingham County Health Officer, said Monday night.

The number of positive cases linked to the bar has increased rapidly since it was first reported on Tuesday. Initially 14 positives Cases were reported, jumping to 34 on Wednesday. By Saturday, that had increased to around 85, Vail told CNN.

The bar followed employee safety guidelines, capacity guidelines and table spacing, Harper & # 39; s Restaurant & Brew Pub said in a June 22 statement on Facebook.