Michigan bar linked to more than 100 cases of Covid-19

The Ingham County Health Department is asking customers who visited Harper & # 39; s Restaurant & Brew Pub between June 12 and 20 to quarantine and report Covid-19 cases, the department said in a release.
Of the more than 100 positive cases, 12 are of secondary transmission, Linda S. Vail, Ingham County Health Officer, said Monday night.
The number of positive cases linked to the bar has increased rapidly since it was first reported on Tuesday. Initially 14 positives Cases were reported, jumping to 34 on Wednesday. By Saturday, that had increased to around 85, Vail told CNN.
"Harper & # 39; s reopened at 50% capacity on June 8 in accordance with the Governor's executive order, and has welcomed our employees and numerous customers to our restaurant and brewery. The extraordinary and exuberant response upon our reopening it has exceeded our expectations. " the statement on Facebook read.
The bar tried to tell customers waiting in line "to cover your faces and practice social distancing" by placing signs on the sidewalk, "according to the publication.
"Our supervision of the line on our stairs has been successful, but trying to get customers to follow our recommendations on the public sidewalk has been a challenge," the statement read. "Because we do not have the authority to control lines on public property, we are left with the dilemma of staying open and letting this situation continue, or closing until we can devise a strategy to eliminate the lines entirely."
The bar chose to temporarily shut down to install air purifiers and remove lines, according to the statement.