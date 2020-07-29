Michigan bartender raises $ 5G for charity after man hits face mask mandate

A Michigan bartender converted a $ 100 tip into more than $ 5,500 for charity work after a client criticized the establishment's facial mask mandate into a profane tirade. The customer then apologized and left the tip, inspiring the server to pay it to others.

Sara Austin was working at McCarty & # 39; s North 40 in Paw Paw on Friday night when a client reprimanded her for having to wear a mask, reports WOOD-TV.

"(He was) swearing, calling me and it turned into a kind of political stance," recalled the bartender.

Austin began filming, and since then videos of the man's critical tirade have been viewed tens of thousands of times on Facebook.

The employee received the support of her boss and other clients, and the disgruntled client left the sports bar and grill without further problems.

Austin said he circulated the videos to remind others to be courteous to those who work in the service industry.

"There are people everywhere and they are going through this type of behavior while working and it is not fair," Austin explained. "You're in my office now and you're going to come to my office and treat me that way, it's horrible."

Shortly after the footage hit social media, client Bob Luyendyk returned to McCarty to apologize.

Austin reportedly refused to see him, so the man left an apology note and a hundred dollars.

"I want to apologize for the way I acted last night. I had a bad week, just trying to make ends meet like you! I support small businesses like this bar and I know you don't need any additional headaches like last night," said the letter. "So I also apologize to your staff and make sure the bill is paid. I care about people and that's not who I am. It won't happen again."

Although Austin remains unsure whether she will accept Luyendyk's apology, she did not want to accept the money herself. Instead, the woman took the $ 100 tip and combined it with $ 100 from her account, donating it to the YWCA of Kalamazoo.

Better yet, Austin has created a Facebook fundraiser for the local YWCA, which has raised more than $ 5,500 in just three days.

"I have decided to try to make this a positive situation by donating and also matching their money with the other women whose voices are not always heard as loudly as mine," recalled the incident server. "Please share and let's see if we can turn this horrible behavior into something that can help others.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the video and supported us through this, and please remember to be kind to people."