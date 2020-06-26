Michigan candidate's daughter begs residents not to vote for her father in viral tweet

The daughter of a candidate for the Michigan State House of Representatives has pleaded with residents not to vote for her father in a now viral tweet.

Stephanie Regan, the daughter of conservative Republican candidate Robert Regan, has accumulated more than 173,000 likes on her Tuesday post hoping to sink his father's campaign.

"If you're in Michigan and you're over 18 for love of God, don't vote for my father as the state representative. Tell everyone," he wrote.

"Do a quick fb or google search to find information about your campaign," he continued in a follow-up tweet. "I don't feel safe sharing more information about his beliefs, but please look it up and just read for yourself."

Her father responded to the tweets Thursday with a four-paragraph, 193-word statement expressing his love for his children and the importance of the 1st Amendment.

"I am happy that she feels secure enough in our relationship to express her opposing thoughts so publicly," he said in the statement posted on Facebook.

"I love my four children and I only want the best for them," he added. "We may not always agree on" what's best, "but the best is my goal."

The state representative candidate faces two other Republicans in an August 2020 primary. He told The Hill on Thursday that the two disagree with the recent speech on systemic racism, white privilege and the Black Lives movement. Matter.

Robert Regan attributed his daughter's mindset to a liberal education he received while attending the University of Colorado at Boulder.

"Many students when they go to these liberal college campuses, like the University of Colorado, the University of Texas and Austin," he told the outlet. "And she went to the University of Colorado at Boulder, and you know, they are just sucked into this Marxist and communist ideology and she and I disagree when it comes to all of socialism, communism, Marxist philosophy.

Regan, unlike her daughter, said she does not believe in systemic racism.

"She believes in that a lot," he said. "The only place where I really see systemic racism would be the abortion clinic because they seem to target the African American community."

Stephanie, meanwhile, was surprised by the response to her tweet and followed up with another post on Thursday.

"I didn't think anyone beyond friends in the city would see this, but this is more than political beliefs! Please see a household name and vote. READ. GOOGLE," he tweeted.

To a user who expressed shock at her posts, she replied, "Blood is no thicker than water."