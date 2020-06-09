Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin says she does not support dismantling or dismantling the police.

Michigan Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin said Tuesday that she does not support the dismantling or dismantling of the US police forces.

In an interview in "America & # 39; s Newsroom" with host Ed Henry, Slotkin explained that he believed there was a better way to instigate positive change for communities and families devastated by the brutality of police officers against their own neighbors. African Americans.

NAACP PRESIDENT REJECTS TO APPROVE THE "DEFUND POLICY" MOVEMENT

"Listen, I do not support dismantling the police. I do not support dismantling. What I think we should do is listen to people, community leaders, for example, in my community who tell me we have to do it." fundamentally make changes right now, "he said.

Since January 1, 2015, 1,252 black people have been shot and killed by police, according to The Washington Post database that tracks police shooting. The count does not even include those who died in police custody or were killed using other methods.

That said, as Axios reported Monday, the number of black police officers has grown according to 2018 U.S. Census data, and nationally, more than 15 percent of law enforcement is black, a higher proportion than the black population. American.

However, there is no strong evidence that improving diversity alone leads to fewer fatal interactions with the police.

Calls to underfund or dissolve police departments have escalated in the weeks of protests and civil unrest across the country following the video-recorded death of George Floyd, 46, while in custody of police officers. Minneapolis police. An officer knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, staying on him even after he passed out.

Some Democratic leaders have complied, slashing budgets amid objections from police unions.

On Monday, Democrats in Congress, including Slotkin, the House Judiciary Committee and the Black Caucus of Congress, introduced radical legislation that would spark broad reforms in police departments across the country.

The Police Justice Act would ban the use of strangleholds, lower legal standards to pursue criminal and civil penalties for police misconduct, and prohibit no-touch orders in drug-related cases. In addition, it would also create a national registry to track police misconduct.

"We can't just put some kind of lipstick on things right now," Slotkin told Henry. "And I think that's what's important to me and the bill."

"I do not support spending the police. That is not a practical thing. They have an important role," he repeated.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Can there be more liability? 100 percent. Should the money be based on good surveillance? Sure. But, that's different from paying the police," Slotkin concluded.