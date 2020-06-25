Michigan Governor Whitmer may keep gyms closed amid reopening of coronavirus, federal appeals court rules

A Michigan federal appeals court has determined that gym clients will not return to their indoor sweat sessions for now.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earned a victory Wednesday night when the panel suspended a lower court ruling that would have lifted its coronavirus gym closures in the southern part of the state.

"Today, three Republican-appointed judges were right: In the fight against a global pandemic, the courts must give governors broad freedom to make fast and difficult decisions," said Tiffany Brown, press secretary for the Democratic governor. "The governor will continue to take the necessary actions to save lives."

Two of the three justices were appointed to court by former President George W. Bush, and the third was appointed by President Trump.

"Enjoying the actions of elected state officials, especially in a situation where an infectious disease can and has spread rapidly, causes irreparable harm," says the court ruling.

Gyms would have been allowed to reopen at 12:01 a.m. Thursday under the previous ruling of US District Court Judge Paul Maloney, who sided with a coalition of gym owners, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Business owners argued that they established safety protocols for disinfection and social distancing in preparation for the reopening and that they suffered serious financial damage due to the closure.

According to the appeals court ruling, the lower court had granted its preliminary mandate because Whitmer "did not adequately explain during the hearing under his treatment something unique about indoor fitness facilities, based on conclusive statements that gyms are " dangerous "".

The appeals court said it did not have to.

"Crises like COVID-19 may require swift and decisive action to save lives," the panel wrote. “However, those measures can have extreme costs, costs that are often not paid uniformly. The decision to impose those costs rests with the political branches of the government, in this case, Governor Whitmer. "

The latest Michigan coronavirus numbers, released Wednesday, show nearly 62,000 confirmed cases and more than 5,800 deaths.