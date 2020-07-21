Michigan judge won't release girl sent to juvenile detention for not doing schoolwork: report

A judge on Monday refused to release a Michigan teenager who was jailed in May after she allegedly violated probation by failing to finish her schoolwork online, according to a report.

Judge Mary Ellen Brennan, chief justice of the Oakland County Family Court Division, said the girl, identified as Grace, will benefit from continued treatment at a Detroit-area juvenile detention center and was not yet ready for return to his mother.

"I think you are exactly where you are supposed to be," Brennan told Grace, her middle name, according to the ProPublica report on Monday. "You are flourishing there, but there is more work to do."

Grace was previously paroled after an alleged fight with her mother and for robberies at the school, according to the report. Police have been called to the family's home in the past. She has been detained at Children & # 39; s Village Juvenile Detention Center for more than two months after Brennan ruled that she violated her probation on May 14, because one of the terms was completing her online course in between of the coronavirus pandemic, according to ProPublica last Tuesday.

Grace has ADHD, a learning disorder that she said made her feel unmotivated and overwhelmed while learning online, according to the report.

"She was not detained because she did not turn in her homework," Brennan said during Monday's hearing. "She was detained because I found out that she was a threat of harm to her mother based on everything she knew."

The case sparked several protests last week, and Michigan state and federal lawmakers called for Grace's release. Hundreds of Detroit area students protested in front of their high school Thursday while holding "Free Grace" signs.

Social workers recommended Grace to stay at Children & # 39; s Village for another three and a half months, arguing that she was now behaving well and was engaged during the program, ProPublica reported. "They have made significant progress," said court social worker Ashley Bishop. "Talking to Mom, she reports that they have been able to communicate much better, [Grace] is more self-aware, is more serious, is more thoughtful."

Meanwhile, Grace argued Monday that her good behavior meant she was ready to go home: "I think the placement in my home with the same constant therapy I was getting beforehand, and the love and support that will always be close to me, it will be a benefit for me, my mother, my family and my community. "

Monday's hearing came after Grace's new attorney, Jonathan Biernat, filed a motion last Thursday asking the court to review the case and send it to her home, according to the report. Another hearing is scheduled for September.