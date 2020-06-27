Michigan Man Wins $ 4 Million Lottery Prize – Second Time

"You don't think you will make millions once, and you definitely never think it will happen twice," said Mark Clark of South Rockwood, Michigan, after his last victory this month.
"It is difficult to express in words exactly what I am feeling."
Clark is 50 years old. His good luck story begins three years ago.
At that time, he delivered fuel to a service station in Hudson, Michigan. He bought an instant play lottery ticket and scratched the barcode. The ticket claimed to see the employee, and he did so.
He returned to his truck to work, went to his parents' house to share the news, and soon after retired.
Fast forward to this month.
Once again, Clark bought an instant game ticket, and again, he won. Again, it was $ 4 million.
"We lost him about a year ago after some health issues, and I can't help but think that maybe that lucky coin helped me win this."
He says he will return to his old quiet life. His old quiet life of retirement and fishing, that is.
"My dad and I always used to fish together and we have fond memories of that, so this will help me keep fishing and enjoy time with my son and family."