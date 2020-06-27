Michigan Man Wins $ 4 Million Lottery Prize – Second Time

"You don't think you will make millions once, and you definitely never think it will happen twice," said Mark Clark of South Rockwood, Michigan, after his last victory this month.

"It is difficult to express in words exactly what I am feeling."

Clark is 50 years old. His good luck story begins three years ago.

At that time, he delivered fuel to a service station in Hudson, Michigan. He bought an instant play lottery ticket and scratched the barcode. The ticket claimed to see the employee, and he did so.