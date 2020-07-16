Michigan man won $ 2 million after gas station employee gave him the wrong ticket

The winner, who decided not to be identified, stopped at the station in the Detroit suburb of Eastpointe because he needed a change to put air on the tires of his wife's truck, according to a Michigan Lottery statement.

"I went in to change and asked for a $ 10 Lucky 7 ticket. The employee gave me the $ 20 ticket by mistake," the winner said in the statement. "He offered to trade it for me, but something told me to save it. I'm sure I did!"

The 57-year-old man decided to take the award as a lump sum, for which he received a payment of $ 1.3 million instead of an annuity for the entire amount.

He said he plans to use the money to buy a new house and will save the rest, according to the Lottery.