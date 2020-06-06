Michigan Police Chief is on leave after posts on "body bags" for protesters

A Michigan police chief received a paid leave after posting a series of offensive tweets, including asking for "body bags" and referring to protesters protesting the death of George Floyd as "vicious subhumans."

Shelby Township trustees placed Robert J. Shelide on indefinite paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into his online conduct.

The posts were made on a now-deleted Twitter account, but screenshots posted on Facebook show that a tweet read: "Trump threatens to deploy the military. Unleash real cops and let them take care of these barbarians. I promise it will end in 24 hours ".

Another said, "Wild savages. I wish God had been there. Body bags for these vicious subhumans."

The comments come at a time when there have been week-long protests across the country over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died in police custody after former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes while Floyd pleaded for his life. . Although the protests initially started in support of Floyd, they have quickly become a rallying cry against systemic racism and police brutality.

Shelide, who has been the Shelby Township Police Chief since 2015, released a statement Thursday.

"While an apology is insufficient and an insult to the seriousness of my comments, I humbly and respectfully ask for the courtesy of forgiveness from those whom I have offended, my department and, most importantly, those whom I have sworn to serve." , wrote.

It is unclear whether his apology will have any effect on his employment status.

The southern border of Shelby Township is where a Black Lives Matter march is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. The township police department is programmed to help provide security for the event.

In a separate incident in western Michigan, Lowell Police Chief Steven Bukala resigned after posting on social media that his police department supported four gunmen who said they wanted to protect the town from destructive protests.

"So these good young men called me today. They wanted to exercise their Second Amendment rights and walk down the main street. They saw what happened in Grand Rapids. They said it won't happen here. We endorsed them. I thanked them for letting me know they were in the city and call if they see anything, "Bukala, who was named chief in 2013, posted on Facebook.

The entire Lowell Police Department seemed to defend the four men and their motives.

Greetings, just to inform the public that we will have four open Second Amendment citizens walking down Main Street … They are well within their Second Amendment rights to do this. We are aware, there is no need to call us. "

The LPD has since apologized.