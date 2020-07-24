Michigan Police Suspect Gambling Related in Other States

Police said the death of professional poker player Susie Zhao, whose charred body was found in a remote Michigan park, may be related to her play in other states, according to a report.

Zhao, 33, was last seen alive by her mother on July 12 at 5:30 p.m., according to the White Lake Township Police Department.

Her body was found around 8:30 a.m. the next day in a parking lot near the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area outside Detroit.

"You must determine whether or not this is a cover-up, or if it may be some kind of retaliatory incident because of your profession," Detective Chris Hild said, WIFR reported.

Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward.

"We are still looking for someone who has seen or spoken to Susie between 5:30 p.m. Sunday and the early hours of Monday morning," an unidentified official said, according to the outlet.

Pal Michelle Lagrou said "everyone loved it" the high-risk player, who recently moved to Michigan from Los Angeles.

"No one remembers his fight with anyone, no conflict, no drama," added Lagrou.

Other friends said that Zhao, who was known on the professional poker circuit as Susie Q, started playing as a team when they grew up in Troy.

"(She) was a free spirit in the truest sense," friend Meredith Rogowski said, according to the outlet. "She played by her own rules. She followed her dreams, absolutely brilliant.