Michigan Republican candidate blames liberal university for daughter's anti-endorsement

A candidate for the Michigan State House of Representatives blames her daughter's liberal college influence for her viral plea on social media for voters to cast their vote for someone else.

"When they go to college, they frankly get involved with these Marxist and socialist universities and start to indoctrinate with things that are completely polar opposed to where you raised them," Republican Robert Regan, 52, told WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids .

Regan's daughter, Stephanie Regan, sent a tweet Tuesday saying, "If you're in Michigan and you're over 18 for the love of God, don't vote for my father as a state representative. Tell everyone."

The tweet quickly went viral with more than 177,000 likes on Thursday night.

The candidate said that while the tweet hurt him, he was also proud of his daughter.

"I am the father, I am human, you feel things like that, but one of the things I did with my children, all four of them, I said to always focus on the truth," he told WOOD. "I am really excited that they thought they had a strong enough relationship with me to be able to reject me on social media and know that I will not repudiate them."

In her official Facebook statement, Regan added that the First Amendment "should encourage … all prospects to express themselves without using blame."

Regan, who is running in Michigan's 73rd District, is pro-life, supports English as the official language in Michigan, wants stronger state borders, is pro-Second Amendment, and believes education "cannot be separated of religious faith and instruction in morality, "According to their website.

He describes himself on the website as "so conservative that he makes Rush Limbaugh look like a liberal."

Regan also criticizes what he calls "unconstitutional" orders to stay home for the unconditional coronavirus Gretchen Whitmer and says on his website that he was the first candidate to support President Trump after his election.

Regan told The Hill that he and his daughter disagree on the issue of systemic racism.

"She believes in that a lot," he continued, adding: "The only place where I really see systemic racism would be the abortion clinic because they seem to target the African American community."

He added that Trump "has done more for the black community than any other president we have had in the past 20 years."

Her daughter later added to her tweet: “Since so many people ask, it's Robert Regan! Do a quick fb or google search to find information about your campaign. I don't feel safe sharing more information about his beliefs, but please look it up and just read for yourself. "

"Ty everyone offering support and love! My dms and notifs are crazy, it's hard to answer, but please know that I appreciate you !!!!"

Regan added in his statement that while he and his children do not always agree, he only wants the best for them and is always ready to discuss issues.

Regan is one of three Republicans running for the seat currently held by State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, a Republican who is challenging U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, L-Mich., The Hill reported.

Bill Saxton is running on the Democratic side. The primaries are scheduled for August 4.