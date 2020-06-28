Michigan Republican candidate "deeply hurt" by daughter's approval, but applauds her for speaking

A candidate for the Michigan state House of Representatives told Fox News on Sunday that he was "deeply hurt" but proud of his daughter's viral social media post urging voters to vote for someone else.

"It hurt," Republican Robert Regan, 52, told "Fox & Friends."

"I mean, I was deeply hurt. That hurt. When I first saw that, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, are you serious?'

Regan's daughter, Stephanie Regan, sent a now viral tweet last Tuesday that said, "If you're in Michigan and you're over 18 for the love of God, don't vote for my father for the state representative. Tell everyone. "

Regan blamed her daughter's liberal college influence for public disapproval.

"I think it has to do with the indoctrination of liberal leftist, socialist and Marxist universities," he said.

"You have to understand what these college campuses are like today. These young women and men want to fit into the group, and we've seen this for a decade, whether it's Ben Shapiro, Ann Coulter, Charlie Kirk, each of these people who tries to speak in a university campus is closing, "he continued. "The idea that this is a bastion of freedom of expression and ideas just doesn't fly anymore."

Regan emphasized that while he was initially hurt by his daughter's approval, he is proud of her for speaking.

BLACK MICHIGAN GOP CANDIDATE TO A LIBERAL SCHOOL FOR THE DAUGHTER'S ANTI-DISCOURSE

"I really applaud her," he said. "She's a special lady and I'm sure none of us expected it to be as viral as it has been. Especially as a parent and family, you don't want this to go public. You know, families are supposed to be safe spaces … you have these discussions in a low voice, and I think it took us all off guard, but yes, she is a special, special young lady, and I am very happy for her, to be honest with you.

"Remember," he added, "unconditional love doesn't always mean unconditional agreement."

Regan, who is running in Michigan's 73rd District, is pro-life, supports English as the official language in Michigan, wants stronger state borders, is pro-Second Amendment, and believes education "cannot be separated of religious faith and instruction in morality, "According to their website.

When asked to relay a final message to her daughter on the air, Regan said, "I love you, darling. You have always known that you are my favorite."

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.