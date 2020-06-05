Michigan restaurant owner says he used Facebook to identify suspects involved in property destruction

Jeff Lobdell, owner of a Grand Rapids restaurant, Mich., posted surveillance videos on Facebook on Sunday of protesters who damaged their property and then succeeded in locating them, with some help from the public.

Protests arising from the recent death of George Floyd Provided cover for looting. Lobdell, a statewide property owner, said his Sundance Grill & Bar restaurant was badly damaged and had broken windows, according to an interview he did on Wednesday with the "Michigan’s Best" podcast.

Lobdell said the video, which his marketing manager also posted on social media, shows 10 to 12 people. inside the establishment doing physical damage. It had just opened to go last week. After the Facebook post, tips came.

One tip was from a probation officer who contacted authorities, after identifying one of the people in the footage as someone who informed him. The arrests were made on Wednesday according to MLive.

"There was some joy in everyone working and seeing each other, and then we were victims of horrible vandalism," Lobdell explained. "And it wasn't just the center of the Sundance Grill. It was hundreds of other businesses that were really looted, the windows smashed. It wasn't a good thing, but some good things happened on Sunday morning."

Lobdell was referring to the hundreds of volunteers who came out to help clean up the community and assist struggling businesses, as they collect pieces of the economic and physical devastation caused by COVID-19 and the recent destruction of property, respectively.

"[We] saw the good in people," he said.

Speaking of looters, Lobdell added: "I can't see many of the true Grand Rapidians who love their city, their businesses, their community partners, thinking that this is a good thing for everyone. Of this. We are all hurt. for what happened in Minnesota. It is unpleasant … and we have supported protesters that – this cannot happen … but it does not make sense to destroy people's lives. People who are just trying to recover from coronavirus"

Sundance Grill still hopes to open on Monday, which is the same day as the governor. Gretchen WhitmerThe order against the restaurants will be lifted, allowing them to serve 50 percent of their capacity, according to MLive.