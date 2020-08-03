Michigan state senator criticizes positive state closure tests for Covid-19

Barrett, who is still an active part-time helicopter pilot in the Michigan Army National Guard, received the positive result during a routine examination before an upcoming training event, according to a press release from his office.
The Republican lawmaker said he has no "significant symptoms" and will isolate himself.
"I have done my best to contact the people I have been with in the past two weeks so they can also seek medical advice," said Barrett. "I hope to resume my normal work schedule as quickly as possible."
Barrett has accused Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, of overstepping his powers, and has sponsored a bill limiting his emergency powers.
Following the news about Barrett's coronavirus, other state lawmakers suggest that people who have been exposed get tested.
In a statement to CNN, Senate Democratic Minority Leader Jim Ananich said he is "encouraging members and staff to seek evidence if they have any concerns about possible exposure."
"Thanks to the hard work of Governor Whitmer and local health officials, the tests are available and should be used," it said in the statement. "This is an important reminder to everyone that we must continue to be diligent in wearing masks, social distancing, and handwashing, because those who wear COVID-19 may be asymptomatic or nearly asymptomatic."
Amber McCann, a Shirkey spokeswoman, told CNN on Monday that "no other senator or staff has reported a positive test."
