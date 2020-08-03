Michigan state senator criticizes positive state closure tests for Covid-19







Barrett, who is still an active part-time helicopter pilot in the Michigan Army National Guard, received the positive result during a routine examination before an upcoming training event, according to a press release from his office.

The Republican lawmaker said he has no "significant symptoms" and will isolate himself.

"I have done my best to contact the people I have been with in the past two weeks so they can also seek medical advice," said Barrett. "I hope to resume my normal work schedule as quickly as possible."

Barrett has accused Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, of overstepping his powers, and has sponsored a bill limiting his emergency powers.

"Michigan families are suffering. Jobs have been lost and unemployment is on the rise. Reasonable adjustments can be made to start reopening the state, but the governor has not wanted to work with us," Barrett said in May. Whitmer, who announced a state shutdown in March and lifted it in June, has faced a backlash regarding his shutdown orders. Last month, he called for a "national masking campaign," saying that everyone, including those in the White House, needs to wear masks to stop the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases in the United States increases. In April, firearm protesters descended on the Michigan Capitol to pressure the governor to issue more relaxed measures. President Donald Trump has also attacked Whitmer, a first-term governor, in personal terms for his criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Barrett is a supporter of Unlock Michigan, "a coalition of concerned Michigan residents who believe that Governor Gretchen Whitmer's crushing blockade of life and business is a dangerous threat to our livelihoods and constitutional freedoms," according to the website of the group. He held a petition signing event for the campaign on July 18, The Detroit News reported. Following the news about Barrett's coronavirus, other state lawmakers suggest that people who have been exposed get tested. In a statement to CNN, Senate Democratic Minority Leader Jim Ananich said he is "encouraging members and staff to seek evidence if they have any concerns about possible exposure." "Thanks to the hard work of Governor Whitmer and local health officials, the tests are available and should be used," it said in the statement. "This is an important reminder to everyone that we must continue to be diligent in wearing masks, social distancing, and handwashing, because those who wear COVID-19 may be asymptomatic or nearly asymptomatic." Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey also encouraged all committee members to get tested. He announced Monday that legislative sessions have been canceled this week. Amber McCann, a Shirkey spokeswoman, told CNN on Monday that "no other senator or staff has reported a positive test."

CNN's Lauren M. Johnson contributed to this report.