Michigan Supreme Court aligns with barber who reopened in defiance of Whitmer's coronavirus blockade

On Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court sided unanimously with a barber who reopened his store last month in defiance of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus closure order.

The higher court ruled that the state appeals court made mistakes in its decision to close the barber Karl Manke, 77. The appeal decision was not unanimous and did not allow Manke to present oral arguments to defend himself, the court said.

MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER IS DISPOSED AFTER TELLING THE RESIDENTS OF "GOOGLE HOW TO MAKE A HAIRCUT"

"It is up to the courts to ensure that decisions are made in accordance with the rule of law, not hysteria." Judge David F. Viviano wrote in his opinion. "One hopes that this great principle, essential to any free society, including ours, does not become another victim of COVID-19."

Manke, who has operated his shop in Owosso for 60 years, became a national symbol of resistance after continuing to cut his hair despite being cited at least twice and having his license suspended by the state.

He even offered free haircuts outside the state capital with other barbers and hairdressers in protest of Whitmer's "stay home" order, which was meant to curb the spread of the virus.

WHITMER EXPLAINED BY GOP REP FOR MARCHING BETWEEN CORONAVIRUSES: & # 39; SOCIAL DISTANCE IS CRITICAL … UNLESS YOU HAVE A GREAT PHOTO OP

Manke told "Fox & Friends First" last month that he expected "that there is some sanity that will prevail" in court.

"I'm 77 years old. I mean, what are you going to give me? Life?" I ask. "I have one foot in the grave and the other in a banana peel. I couldn't care less."

Last week, the state attorney general filed a motion to find Manke in contempt if he continued to cut his hair after the appeals court decision, the Flint Journal reported. The motion called for thousands of dollars in fines each day against Manke if he kept cutting his hair.

But with the Supreme Court on his side, Manke said he hopes to return to business.

"I needed to work and I thought it was time to move on," Manke said Friday in a statement obtained by the Washington Times. “But I feel that I have been governed with a heavy hand, not governed, and my constitutional rights have been trampled underfoot. It is time for all of Michigan to stand up, open up for business and for the people of our community to show their support. ”

The attorney general's office said it is prepared to return to court to discuss the health risks of keeping Manke's store open.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Whitmer said Friday that hairdressers and salons may reopen June 15.

Associated Press contributed to this report.