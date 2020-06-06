Michigan Supreme Court teams up with barber who challenged coronavirus shutdown

A 77-year-old Michigan barber won a legal battle with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over his orders to shut down the coronavirus, in a unanimous decision by the state Supreme Court.

"It is up to the courts to ensure that decisions are made in accordance with the rule of law, not hysteria," Judge David F. Viviano wrote Friday, MLive.com reported.

The 7-0 court decision overturned a lower court order confirming the state's attempt to close the barbershop owned and operated by Karl Manke in Owosso, Mich.

Manke reopened his store on May 4, defying Whitmer's orders to keep classrooms closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Either Jesus comes, they cut off my hands or she quits, one or the other," he said Wednesday.

Manke has argued that he has a right to work, and continued to cut clients' hair while the legal fight broke out. He has accumulated thousands of dollars in fines and the state has terminated his licenses.

The ruling returns the case to the appeals court for a full hearing scheduled for Thursday. But the case will soon be debatable: under Whitmer's orders, the full reopening of hairdressers will be allowed on June 15.