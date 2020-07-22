Michigan woman arrested faces charges after soliciting fake hitman to kill ex-husband: report

A Rockwood, Mich. Woman is facing criminal charges after requesting a hit-and-run murder of her ex-husband through a satire rental website, authorities said.

Wendy Wein, 51, was prosecuted Tuesday for a felony solicitation of committing murder and illegal use of a computer to facilitate a crime through rentahitman.com.

MLive.com reported that police were contacted by the site's owner after Wein requested a consultation to help with a "problem" regarding her ex-husband, who does not live in the state.

An undercover officer met Wein in a South Rockwood parking lot on July 17, where the woman offered a $ 5,000 reward to her ex-husband and provided the agent with a down payment for the travel expenses. She was then arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.