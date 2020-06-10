Michigan's Whitmer Says He Supports "Spirit" of "Police Ops" Calls

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that she supports the "spirit" of the "Defund The Police" movement, but not the real idea of ​​cutting funds for law enforcement.

During an interview with The Root on Instagram, Whitmer told her that the movement, which has had the most resonance since the protests following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, is about reallocating police resources and money to social services. .

"The spirit you just articulated is really about prioritizing and rebuilding communities, not just vigilance," Whitmer said.

The Michigan Governor added that state budgets too often focus on giving money to the police and criminal courts, and instead must redirect some of that money toward education, healthcare, professional training, public transportation and "level the playing field," he said.

"If you do all those other things, you don't need all the money that goes to the police departments," Whitmer said. "So yes, the spirit of that, I do support that spirit."

She added: "We are not going to disburse the entire police, but we are going to make investments in people." And that's what this is all about. "

State and local governments spent $ 115 billion on police surveillance in 2017, according to data compiled by the Urban Institute.

Whitmer's opinion aligns with many Democratic lawmakers in Washington. While many have expressed sympathy for the cause, they have also spoken out against the removal of funds for conflicting police departments.

Democrats in Congress on Monday proposed a far-reaching overhaul of police procedures and accountability, saying their proposal would not eliminate police departments, a decision for cities and states, but would set new standards and oversight.

Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, "does not believe the police should be convicted," said spokesman Andrew Bates.