Mick Foley's Twitter account removed | Newsdio

WWE Hall of Fame member Mick Foley is no longer on Twitter.

The account of the legend of professional wrestling on the social media platform disappeared as it was deleted. There is no indication if he or the platform deleted the account.

It should be noted that fans have picked up on this and there are rumors that he had been talking about taking a break from Twitter for a month, if not longer. Taking a break from social media has become more common among fighters and other artists.

It is interesting that the account has been removed as you could have kept it available but not used it if you wanted to take a break.

The former WWE champion still has his Facebook account with his latest post on May 26.

His last blog post was on May 21, where he remembered former WWE star Shad Gaspard, who tragically passed away after an incident that took his life after saving his son's life.