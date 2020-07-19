Mickey Rourke calls Robert De Niro & # 39; big f – king crybaby & # 39 ;, rekindles a decades-old enmity

Mickey Rourke is taking another hit on Robert De Niro.

The actors have been embroiled in a dispute for several decades since they starred together in "Angel Heart" in 1987, with Rourke accusing De Niro of misbehaving on set.

Now, the 67-year-old "Sin City" star has rekindled the flames by hitting De Niro, 76, in a shared Instagram post on Friday.

The photo attached to the post showed De Niro smoking a cigarette decades ago.

"Hello Robert De Niro, it's true, I'm talking to you, big crybaby. A friend of mine recently told me that a few months ago they quoted you saying that Mickey Rourke is a liar of the newspapers. All kinds of s – t".

The actor continued, "Listen to Mr. Tough Guy in the movies, you are the first person to call me a liar and it was in a newspaper. Let me tell you something, punk– when I see you I swear to God for my grandmother, for me Brother and all my dogs, I'm going to embarrass you 100% severely. "

The note was signed "Mickey Rourke & # 39; as God is my witness & # 39;".

De Niro's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Ahead of this weekend, the most recent addition to his feud came in 2019 when Rourke claimed that De Niro prevented him from joining the cast of "The Irishman."

"Marty Scorsese wanted to meet me for a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro," Rourke revealed to the Italian television program Live – Non è la D’Urso (via The Independent). "The cast person told my manager that Robert De Niro said he refused to work with me on a movie."

The "Wrestler" star explained that De Niro turned him down on the set of "Angel Heart", claiming that the Oscar winner said it was "better if (they) didn't speak."

"Now, I no longer admire him; I look through him," said Rourke. "I got the hell out of him. He doesn't know that life. I lived that king's life, so every time I look at his face, I look through his hole."