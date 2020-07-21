Mickey Rourke's new attack on Robert De Niro is old meat

In this episode:

A decades-long feud between Mickey Rourke and Robert De Niro has been rekindled after a burning Instagram post.

In other mean news, August Alsina released a song about Jada Pinkett Smith and her "tangle."

And "Selling Sunset" star Amanza Smith is recovering after a churro manufacturing disaster.

Here is a closer look at some of today's stories:

The 30-year dispute

Mickey Rourke criticized Robert De Niro on Friday, saying he would "embarrass" the 76-year-old actor "severely" if they crossed his path.

By posting a photo of De Niro on his Instagram, Rourke, 67, stunned the actor from "The Irishman," apparently referencing earlier comments about Martin Scorsese's crime drama.

"Hello Robert De Niro, it's true, I'm talking to you, big crybaby," Rourke began. "Recently, a friend of mine told me that a few months ago you were quoted saying to the newspapers that" Mickey Rourke is a liar, he talks all kinds of things. "Listen Mr. Tough Guy in the cinema, you are the first person to call me liar and it was in a newspaper. "

Rourke's alleged enmity with De Niro dates back three decades. He claimed in September that he was blocked from appearing in "The Irishman" due to De Niro.

Tangle of August and Jada (song)

August Alsina is making the most of everyone's interest in her "mess" with Jada Pinkett Smith. He recently released a new song called, you guessed it, "Entanglements".

The singer released the song, which features Rick Ross, late Saturday night, after which it became trending on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Churromania

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith was hospitalized nearly two weeks after a choir session with her daughter Noah went terribly wrong.

"Right now my right arm looks like a mummy," Smith joked with Page Six on Wednesday.

He explained that the hot fat "just exploded from the pan" and that "about two or three cups" of oil fell on his wrist, arm and hand. The 43-year-old man ended up suffering third degree burns.

"It was crazy … It looked like something out of an alien movie," he said. "So I went to the burn unit at USC and they did a crazy and painful procedure and I was in bed for like a week."

