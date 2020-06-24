Microplastics found in the animal's intestine on one of the most remote islands in the world.

The tiny creature is also known as a springtail and is less than 1 millimeter in length, according to scientists.
In a statement prior to the launch of their study, the researchers said their findings constituted "the first evidence of microplastic contamination in Antarctic land animals."
They made their discovery after testing 18 animals that had been found in a large piece of Styrofoam in 2016 off the coast of King George Island, located north of the Antarctic continent.
Elisa Bergami, a researcher at the University of Siena who led the project, told CNN that she saw the plastic material while on an excursion in the "relatively highly contaminated area."
Explaining her decision to take him to Italy for testing, Bergami said: "I was eager for the stranded plastic waste along the coast because we wanted to understand the plastic pathways in this remote environment."
The research team then used infrared spectroscopy at Elettra Sincrotrone Trieste, a research center in Italy, to detect the presence of microplastics within animals.
Bergami added that the creatures must have ingested the plastic while eating the algae, moss, and lichen that covered the polystyrene block.
He also noted that microplastics can carry pathogens and pollutants that are harmful to the animals they tested, as well as to other species in the ecosystem's food chain.
Tancredi Caruso, an associate professor at University College Dublin and one of the study's authors, said the type of Collembola they tested is "very well represented" in Antarctica, both on the mainland and on islands like King George Island. This raises potential concerns for the entire ecosystem.
Caruso expressed hope that the study will lead to more research, telling CNN: "The possible negative role of plastics in ecosystems has long been underestimated."
The study is published in the journal Biology Letters.