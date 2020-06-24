Microplastics found in the animal's intestine on one of the most remote islands in the world.





A new study by researchers in Italy and Ireland found traces of contamination within the intestine of "Cryptopygus antarcticus", a small invertebrate that lives in the soil of Antarctica.

The tiny creature is also known as a springtail and is less than 1 millimeter in length, according to scientists.

In a statement prior to the launch of their study, the researchers said their findings constituted "the first evidence of microplastic contamination in Antarctic land animals."

They made their discovery after testing 18 animals that had been found in a large piece of Styrofoam in 2016 off the coast of King George Island, located north of the Antarctic continent.