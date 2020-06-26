Microsoft is closing all its stores

The company announced Friday that it will close all of its 83 physical stores and switch to online only.
Microsoft, of course, is one of the pioneers of modern software, and will continue to sell its products online: The tech giant estimates it reaches 1.2 billion people each month with its online stores at Microsoft.com, and for Xbox. and Windows, set.
"Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved into largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven to be successful in serving customers beyond any physical location," said Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter.
Microsoft said closing the stores will cost a pre-tax charge of about $ 450 million in taxes.
"This is a difficult but smart strategic decision for Nadella & Co. to make at this time," Wedbush analysts wrote in a note Friday. "Physical stores generated negligible retail revenue for MSFT and ultimately everything has moved more and more towards digital channels in recent years."
Wedbush said it maintained its top performance rating for Microsoft.