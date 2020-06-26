Microsoft is closing all its stores

The company announced Friday that it will close all of its 83 physical stores and switch to online only.

It will keep its London; New York; Sydney, Australia and Redmond, Washington, but they will be reinvented as "centers of experience," the company said. They will showcase Microsoft technology like Surface PC, Xbox, "Minecraft", Windows and Office, but they won't necessarily sell anything.

The tech giant opened a ton of locations in high-profile areas, such as Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. But during the pandemic, many of its stores remained closed, and Microsoft ( MSFT ) He is leaving the ship.

Microsoft, of course, is one of the pioneers of modern software, and will continue to sell its products online: The tech giant estimates it reaches 1.2 billion people each month with its online stores at Microsoft.com, and for Xbox. and Windows, set.