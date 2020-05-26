Microsoft reveals four free games for Xbox Gold members in June

The latest batch of free games for everyone Xbox Gold next month's members have revealed themselves and it seems that the owners of the Microsoft console are not satisfied with the elections. As usual, subscribers will have access to a total of four titles, one from the original Xbox and 360 (through backward compatibility) and two Xbox One natives. The digital adventures that will be available during June and their release dates. Associated availability are:

Shantae and the pirate's curse

Coffee talk

Destroy all humans!

Sine dwells

According to Microsoft, the hand-picked selection represents more than $ 63 in value and, if you like that sort of thing, 2,200 player scores to collect.

So what is the problem? A quick glance over the comment section of the YouTube ad video reveals complaints ranging from repeated appearances by people like Shantae and the pirate's curse to a general lack of first-party exclusives. Deliver the same degree of action packed action as, say, Force and Gears of warIt may not, then, but this time there is no shortage of quality.

Destroy all humans! remains one of the best open world adventure games for the original Xbox And it's well worth a visit again, while Coffee Talk, a beautiful visual novel by independent studio Toge Productions, spins a short but fascinating tale in a fictionalized version of Seattle, Washington. With Shantae and Sine dwells By providing plenty of platforms and shoot-to-boot action, there is actually a wealth of variety that is sure to cater to all tastes.

But what about you? Will you get your money's worth with any (or all) of the above, or will you be waiting with your fingers crossed for the July announcement? Let us know in the usual place below!